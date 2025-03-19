Once Upon A Time: Your kids enjoyed all of these Sunderland storytelling sessions

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Mar 2025, 15:35 BST

Happy World Storytelling Day everyone.

It’s a very special day for book lovers including all of these youngsters who were pictured enjoying a tale between 2004 and 2019.

Join us for Sunderland Echo memories from schools including Thornhill, Seaview, Sunderland High and Oxclose.

Aboriginal storyteller Francis Firebrace was a big hit on his visit to Thornhill School in 2004.

1. Francis had a big audience

Aboriginal storyteller Francis Firebrace was a big hit on his visit to Thornhill School in 2004. | se

Pupils at Dame Dorothy Primary School enjoyed every minute of this 2004 session which was held on the day the school's new library opened.

2. Delight at Dame Dorothy

Pupils at Dame Dorothy Primary School enjoyed every minute of this 2004 session which was held on the day the school's new library opened. | se

Mowbray's Maritime Funday used song, dance and storytelling to look at Sunderland's maritime history. Does this bring back happy memories?

3. Exploring Sunderland's maritime heritage in 2005

Mowbray's Maritime Funday used song, dance and storytelling to look at Sunderland's maritime history. Does this bring back happy memories? | se Photo: KB

Children from Sunderland High School dressed as characters from their favourite stories in 2005.

4. Happy times at Sunderland High School

Children from Sunderland High School dressed as characters from their favourite stories in 2005. | se Photo: TC

