4 . The stories behind the gowns

Former bridal shop owner and dressmaker Kevin Thornhill has a collection of 400 wedding dresses donated by brides, which he tours to locations such as Ushaw Historic House in Durham and Hexham Abbey for charity exhibitions. Over the years, he’s raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities by displaying the dresses, which are a fascinating insight into the changing fashions over the decades, as well as telling the stories of the brides behind the gowns. Alongside each of the dresses is a panel explaining who wore it and when, from a bride who had a Chanel gown made for her in 1923 only to run away with the chauffeur two days before the nuptials to a wartime dress made from parachute silk. | Sunderland Echo