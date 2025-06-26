Stan Anderson: Midfield legend remembered for his unique North East record
A unique achievement in North East football
But back in 1963, there was one midfield maestro who shone for Sunderland, Newcastle and Middlesbrough. Stan Anderson.
And not only did he play for them all, he also captained each of the teams. He still remains the only person to have achieved the honour.
Stan died seven years ago this month aged 84.
He was the Sunderland captain and England international from 1952 to 1963 and played more than 400 games for the club, scoring 31 goals.
He joined Newcastle for £35,000
He signed for rivals Newcastle United for a transfer fee of £35,000 in 1963 and played 81 games for the Magpies between 1963 and 1985, scoring 13 times.
He played 21 times for Middlesbrough from 1965-1966 and scored twice.
Anderson, born in Horden in County Durham, was 29 at the time of his move from Sunderland to Newcastle.
After his retirement from playing, he managed clubs including Middlesbrough, AEK Athens, QPR, Bolton Wanderers and Doncaster Rovers.
