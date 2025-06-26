We wonder what the ‘big three’ would pay to secure the services of this legend from times gone by.

The transfer window is open and our teams are being linked with just about every player under the sun.

A unique achievement in North East football

But back in 1963, there was one midfield maestro who shone for Sunderland, Newcastle and Middlesbrough. Stan Anderson.

Stan Anderson runs out for a match in February 1961.

And not only did he play for them all, he also captained each of the teams. He still remains the only person to have achieved the honour.

Stan died seven years ago this month aged 84.

He was the Sunderland captain and England international from 1952 to 1963 and played more than 400 games for the club, scoring 31 goals.

He joined Newcastle for £35,000

Stan Anderson on the ball in a match in Brighton, in December 1958.

He signed for rivals Newcastle United for a transfer fee of £35,000 in 1963 and played 81 games for the Magpies between 1963 and 1985, scoring 13 times.

Stan gets a header in during a match in May 1961.

He played 21 times for Middlesbrough from 1965-1966 and scored twice.

Anderson, born in Horden in County Durham, was 29 at the time of his move from Sunderland to Newcastle.

Would he make your dream team first 11?

After his retirement from playing, he managed clubs including Middlesbrough, AEK Athens, QPR, Bolton Wanderers and Doncaster Rovers.

Tell us if he would make your dream all-time line-up for your club, and who else you would have in your starting 11.