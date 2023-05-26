Nine pictures of Spice Girls fans in Sunderland after news girl band may be set to reunite
Spice Girls could be back together soon - but let's re-live when they performed in Sunderland
Excitement is mounting at the possibility of the Spice Girls reuniting.
But in the meantime, what we really really want are your memories of them playing at the Stadium of Light in 2019.
Here are 9 photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.
It was a sunny day when thousands of you headed to the ground for a night to remember.
If you wannabe in touch with us to share your recollections of it all, email [email protected]
