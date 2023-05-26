News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of Spice Girls fans in Sunderland after news girl band may be set to reunite

Spice Girls could be back together soon - but let's re-live when they performed in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th May 2023, 16:27 BST

Excitement is mounting at the possibility of the Spice Girls reuniting.

It may be on the cards for an upcoming project.

But in the meantime, what we really really want are your memories of them playing at the Stadium of Light in 2019.

Here are 9 photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

It was a sunny day when thousands of you headed to the ground for a night to remember.

If you wannabe in touch with us to share your recollections of it all, email [email protected]

Scenes from Sunderland in 2019 as you watched the Spice Girls.

1. Scenes from Sunderland in 2019 as you watched the Spice Girls.

Scenes from Sunderland in 2019 as you watched the Spice Girls.

On their way to the gig 4 years ago.

2. On their way to the gig 4 years ago.

On their way to the gig 4 years ago.

A photo before the Sunderland concert.

3. A photo before the Sunderland concert.

A photo before the Sunderland concert.

A chat before the big event. We hope these photos bring back happy memories.

4. A chat before the big event. We hope these photos bring back happy memories.

A chat before the big event. We hope these photos bring back happy memories.

