We hope you love these scenes which include flower festivals, stage rehearsals and a poignant school event which marked the end of an era in 2009.
Our gallery has been put together after the news that Rev Paul Barker, the local Rector of the Church of England churches in The Boldons, was set to take on the iconic Blaydon Race.
Rev Barker is hoping to raise funds for essential structural repairs to St Nicholas Church Hall, in West Boldon.
But not before you’ve had a good look through our superb set of West Boldon church memories.
1. Floral in 2008
Lilian Reid (left) and Anita Buyers set the scene for this stunning view at the2008 St Nicholas' Church flower festival. | sg
2. A new arrival in 2003
Rev Stan Buyers was the new vicar at the church in West Boldon when this photo was taken in December 2003. | sg
3. Flashback to 2004
The scene outside the church in a look back to West Boldon in February 2004. | sg
4. A 2008 memory for Freddie and Lili
Freddie (5) and Lili (9) Raistrick of Jarrow were enjoying the flowers in the St Nicholas' Church festival.
Here they are in a Shields Gazette archive scene from 17 years ago. | sg
