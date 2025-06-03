We hope you love these scenes which include flower festivals, stage rehearsals and a poignant school event which marked the end of an era in 2009.

Our gallery has been put together after the news that Rev Paul Barker, the local Rector of the Church of England churches in The Boldons, was set to take on the iconic Blaydon Race.

Rev Barker is hoping to raise funds for essential structural repairs to St Nicholas Church Hall, in West Boldon.

But not before you’ve had a good look through our superb set of West Boldon church memories.

1 . Floral in 2008 Lilian Reid (left) and Anita Buyers set the scene for this stunning view at the2008 St Nicholas' Church flower festival. | sg Photo Sales

2 . A new arrival in 2003 Rev Stan Buyers was the new vicar at the church in West Boldon when this photo was taken in December 2003. | sg Photo Sales

3 . Flashback to 2004 The scene outside the church in a look back to West Boldon in February 2004. | sg Photo Sales