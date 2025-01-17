'That's amazing news': Locals share their delight as mega fundraiser makes huge announcement
The man known as ‘Big Pink Dress’ said he was ‘cancer free’ after two years of battling a lymphatic cancer.
‘Lovely guy who does so much for the community’
It prompted an outpouring of love from the people of South Tyneside and Sunderland and here are some of their comments.
Heather Ditchburn Curry: ‘So happy to read this , lovely guy who does so much for the community’.
Norman Walsh: ‘Great news Colin. Thank you for supporting St Benedicts Hospice over the years’
Tracy Beaton: ‘That’s amazing news Colin’
‘Over the moon for you’
Chris Parry: ‘Great news!’
Edel Moon Holyoak: ‘Brilliant news Colin, over the moon for you x‘.
Colin had gone for one of his regular check-ups at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle and wasn’t expecting the incredible news.
He admitted: “I was bawling with tears and laughing at the same time.’
Cancer mass revealed during tests
Other who liked our Sunderland Echo and Shields Gazette posts on social media included Alan Pitilla, Jayne McDermond, Judith Turnbull, Mehdi Syrus and Susan Hutchinson.
Colin had surgery on May 13 last year at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle after experts found a mass behind his bowel.
He had a scar which stretched from his chest past his navel when they took out infected lymph nodes.
The cancer mass was revealed when Colin went into hospital for an unrelated scan and experts found a shadow.
It grew to four times the size since then, to around seven centimetres.
But Colin, from South Shields, said today: “I went for my four monthly check yesterday and it was the usual thing with dyes to see where the cancer has gone.
“I was thinking to myself ‘please let it be gone’ and then they said ‘There is no cancer at all’.
Others to share their delight for Colin included Sandra Wastle who said: “So relieved for you Colin hope people run for you now’.
Chrissy Hardy said: “So happy to read this Colin!’.
Thanks also to Dean Stanness, Lorna Webster, Sheila Jameson and Ann Jepson who also shared their support for Colin after our story.
