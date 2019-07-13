There’s the tale of the youngster who single-handedly organised a bouncy castle for his local playscheme, and the young Washington swimmers who made a splash in the Sunderland swimming championships.
There’s the boy who handed over money to a riding school and the Salvation Army team who spent a whole day playing a charity pool match.
And there’s the kestrel which won the hearts of Sunderland police officers as well as the Houghton youngsters who teamed up with Dutch musicians to put on a great show.
1. Stars of the pool
They were champions all at Glebe Junior School in Washington where they splashed their way to victory in the Sunderland Schools Swimming Championships.
2. Bouncing good fun
Ten-year-old Mark Headings made sure the last session of the season at the Gilley Law playscheme was a memorable one.
He wrote to the Sunderland Recreation Department asking if they would supply a giant inflatable - and they did!
As well as providing the equipment, officials came along and also gave Mark a present.
3. Baby kestrel
A new addition at the lost and found office really ruffled the feathers of police officers in Sunderland in 1986.
Two eagle-eyed walkers spotted a kestrel lying on the ground near the River Wear.
The baby bird was taken to the Kayll Street police station where officers became mother hens.
4. Taking their cue
Salvationists at Seaham took their cue for a 24-hour sponsored pool marathon in aid of the building fund at the Salvation Army hostel.
Lieut Noel Wright played the first game aganst the Mayor of Seaham, Coun Jim Haggan who led a team of councillors who were taking part in the match.
