Six Nations action has returned and we are celebrating with all these scenes from Wearside’s own rugby history.
Let’s pass on some memories from 1961 to 2024 and see how many you remember from the Sunderland Echo archives.
1 / 4
One of sport’s finest spectacles is back.
Six Nations action has returned and we are celebrating with all these scenes from Wearside’s own rugby history.
Let’s pass on some memories from 1961 to 2024 and see how many you remember from the Sunderland Echo archives.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.