Try time! 15 retro Sunderland rugby scenes as we celebrate the return of the Six Nations

By Chris Cordner

Published 31st Jan 2025, 10:38 GMT

One of sport’s finest spectacles is back.

Six Nations action has returned and we are celebrating with all these scenes from Wearside’s own rugby history.

Let’s pass on some memories from 1961 to 2024 and see how many you remember from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Ashbrooke rugby players Pearson, Atkinson and McKenzie lined up for this photo in September 1961.

1. A 1960s reminder

Ashbrooke rugby players Pearson, Atkinson and McKenzie lined up for this photo in September 1961. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

The Ashbrooke rugby team in 2003 as they got ready to watch the World Cup Final.

2. Retro rugby memories from Ashbrooke

The Ashbrooke rugby team in 2003 as they got ready to watch the World Cup Final. | se Photo: JM

Players from Newcastle Falcons passed on their rugby union skills to Year 7 pupils at Thornhill School 20 years ago.

3. Tackling memories from 2005

Players from Newcastle Falcons passed on their rugby union skills to Year 7 pupils at Thornhill School 20 years ago. | se Photo: PB

The St Aidan's school rugby team which were finalists in the City Schools Rugby final 17 years ago. Were you a part of the set-up?

4. Talented in 2008

The St Aidan's school rugby team which were finalists in the City Schools Rugby final 17 years ago. Were you a part of the set-up? | se Photo: PB

