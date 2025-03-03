13 shops we saw in Sunderland in the 1980s: But not now

By Chris Cordner

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:00 BST

The High Street in Sunderland was a very different place in the 1980s.

You had C&A, Joplings, Binns and Littlewoods as well as smaller outlets such as Nelson’s, Sgt Pepper’s, Harrisons organ shops and Lynns for TVs.

We chose 13 of Sunderland’s 1980s retail options for you to enjoy once more. Enjoy the shopping memories.

Sunderland's shoppers doing their 1980s Christmas present hunting and there are stores such as C&A in the picture.

1. C&A in 1980

Sunderland's shoppers doing their 1980s Christmas present hunting and there are stores such as C&A in the picture. | se

You never forget the shops of your childhood - and this 1980s trip to Littlewoods to see Santa was one these children will have remembered for a long time.

2. Littlewoods store

You never forget the shops of your childhood - and this 1980s trip to Littlewoods to see Santa was one these children will have remembered for a long time. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Maritime Terrace going into Blandford Street in 1981 with the Sgt Peppers clothes shop, Melting Pot Indian restaurant and Greenwoods all pictured.

3. Sgt Pepper's in 1981

Maritime Terrace going into Blandford Street in 1981 with the Sgt Peppers clothes shop, Melting Pot Indian restaurant and Greenwoods all pictured. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

A Vine Place shopping scene from 1981. There's John Wear and Nelson's furniture shop in the picture.

4. Nelson's in 1981

A Vine Place shopping scene from 1981. There's John Wear and Nelson's furniture shop in the picture. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

