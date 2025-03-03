13 shops we saw in Sunderland in the 1980s: But not now

You had C&A, Joplings, Binns and Littlewoods as well as smaller outlets such as Nelson’s, Sgt Pepper’s, Harrisons organ shops and Lynns for TVs.
1. C&A in 1980
Sunderland's shoppers doing their 1980s Christmas present hunting and there are stores such as C&A in the picture. | se
2. Littlewoods store
You never forget the shops of your childhood - and this 1980s trip to Littlewoods to see Santa was one these children will have remembered for a long time. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Sgt Pepper's in 1981
Maritime Terrace going into Blandford Street in 1981 with the Sgt Peppers clothes shop, Melting Pot Indian restaurant and Greenwoods all pictured. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Nelson's in 1981
A Vine Place shopping scene from 1981. There's John Wear and Nelson's furniture shop in the picture. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
