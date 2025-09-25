It was the month when senior royals loved to come to Wearside, and we have the photos to prove it.
The then Prince Charles arrived in 1985 and loved it so much he promised to come back soon.
Anne, Princess Royal brought delight to Sunderland when she was the guest at a Townswomen's Guild art and craft exhibition in 1987.
And Diana, Princess of Wales, visited both St Benedict’s Hospice and Havelock Hospices in 1993.
Relive all those special days here.
1. Charles in 1985
It was in September 1985 when Prince Charles came to Sunderland.
And when he left, he promised that he would be back soon because he loved his time there so much.
The Prince was visiting the Community Venture Project which he himself had initiated. | se
2. Enjoying a lighter moment
Ralph Baxter enjoys a joke from Prince Charles during his visit to the St Thomas Street Prince of Wales Community Venture centre. | se
3. A great day in 1987
What a day it was at the Roker Park Hotel in September 1987.
Princess Anne was the guest at a Townswomen's Guild art and craft exhibition and it was the oldest member of the Guild, Kitty Lucas, 91, who met the princess. | se
4. A warm welcome for Princess Diana
Princess Diana was pictured at St Benedicts Hospice in September 1993. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo