Massive interest in Sunderland AFC turnstile, and what it fetched at auction
Packed auction room sees bids for Vaux signs as well
An auction room was packed with bidders wanting to buy a piece of SAFC history.
The Roker Park turnstile went under the hammer at Boldon Auction Galleries on Wednesday and the highest bidder paid £800 for it.
A packed gallery for the auction
Giles Hodges, the director, auctioneer and valuer at the Galleries, said: "There were at least 150 people in here for the whole of the sale and there was lots of interest in the turnstile.
"The buyer of the turnstile is from North Yorkshire."
Other lots with Wearside links also attracted big interest.
Huge interest in Wearside memorabilia
Vaux glass windows with gold lettering saying Vaux Ales were sold in two lots which had winning bids of £360 and £300.
An old Metro sign which pre-dated the South Hylton Line and the Airport, was sold for £360.
And two lots of Vaux tankards went for £110 and £45.
Three people needed to lift it
Giles said: "As soon as the Echo ran the preview story before the auction, we had 4 or 5 people within 24 hours who wanted photos of the turnstile." The lot was described as a Deluce's Patent rush preventative turnstile made by WT Ellison and Co of Irlams o' th' Height which is a suburb of Salford, Greater Manchester.
It was a weighty object and Giles added: "It will take at least three people to lift it.
"I think it will either end up in someone's front room or their garden."