Spare a few minutes to enjoy a gallery of 11 photos from the history of the Roker Hotel.
It’s a venue which is back in the news after its ballroom underwent an amazing transformation, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
But it is also a hotel with a fantastic history and plenty of famous visitors.
Have a look at some of them in this selection from 60 years of its past.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.