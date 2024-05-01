11 pictures from Sunderland's Roker Hotel over the years, from boxing to celebrity visits

Celebrity visits to charity nights

Spare a few minutes to enjoy a gallery of 11 photos from the history of the Roker Hotel.

It’s a venue which is back in the news after its ballroom underwent an amazing transformation, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

But it is also a hotel with a fantastic history and plenty of famous visitors.

Have a look at some of them in this selection from 60 years of its past.

1. Serving up 11 hotel memories

Our Echo archive gallery has 11 photos from the Roker Hotel spanning 60 years of its history.

2. Star striker arrives

Sunderland star Jim Baxter on his way to the hotel in June 1965. Did you watch him in action at Roker Park?

3. Memories of Marlene

Marlene Dietrich was in the North East in 1966 for a two-night performance at the Empire Theatre. She went straight to her suite at the Roker Hotel after getting off the plane.

4. A civic occasion in 1980

The Roker Hotel hosted the Civic Ball in 1980 with dignitaries from Sunderland and South Tyneside there.

