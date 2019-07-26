Derby day hero Fabio Borini gets into the spirit of the occasion.

Remember the Sunderland stars who become fashion heroes?

They were more used to offsides, free kicks and penalties than poses.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 06:00

But that didn’t stop these SAFC stars from becoming fashion models for charity in 2013.

Here’s a reminder of some of the big-hearted players who got right into the spirit of a catwalk event six years ago.

From Steven Fletcher and Phil Bardsley to Emanuele Gaccherini, John O’Shea and Fabio Borini – they all donned the latest designs to raise money for the Foundation of Light.

Wearside children who were helped by the charity’s educational and sporting courses were also among those to don designer threads for the Fashion Strikes event, which raised in excess of £25,000.

Take a look and see who you recognise.

1. It's all the fashion

All in aid of a good cause and what good sports the players were.

2. A good laugh for Gus

Manager Gus Poyet has a laugh at one of his players on the catwalk.

3. Steven's a catwalk success

Steven Fletcher looks the part on the stage.

4. Dressed to impress

John O'Shea shares the stage.

