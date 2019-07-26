Remember the Sunderland stars who become fashion heroes?
They were more used to offsides, free kicks and penalties than poses.
But that didn’t stop these SAFC stars from becoming fashion models for charity in 2013.
Here’s a reminder of some of the big-hearted players who got right into the spirit of a catwalk event six years ago.
From Steven Fletcher and Phil Bardsley to Emanuele Gaccherini, John O’Shea and Fabio Borini – they all donned the latest designs to raise money for the Foundation of Light.
Wearside children who were helped by the charity’s educational and sporting courses were also among those to don designer threads for the Fashion Strikes event, which raised in excess of £25,000.
Take a look and see who you recognise.