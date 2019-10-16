Remember the grand old days of cinema in Wearside and County Durham? Here's 9 reminders for you to enjoy
It’s big screen movie time with our reminder of cinemas from Wearside and County Durham in years gone by.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Here is our reminder of the the Fairworld Twins at Washington, the Havelock at Mackie’s Corner and WMR in Horden. Former cinema owner Bill Mather has shared memories - and photos - from his time in the business.