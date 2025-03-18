I found 13 ways you could raise money on Red Nose Day - all inspired by these great Sunderland retro events

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Mar 2025, 09:46 BST

You’ve had a bath in beans, served tea and biscuits to teachers and dressed as a clown - all in Sunderland for Comic Relief.

And with Red Nose Day back for another dose of laughs this Friday, March 21, we delved into the Sunderland Echo archives to look for inspiration for fundraisers for 2025.

Look at what we found! You’ve danced, dashed and had your legs waxed to raise money in these scenes from 1993 to 2011.

Have a laugh on us once more.

St Anthony's schoolgirls provided tea and biscuits for the staff in aid of Comic Relief in 1993.

1. Snacks and a cuppa at St Anthony's

St Anthony's schoolgirls provided tea and biscuits for the staff in aid of Comic Relief in 1993. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Performing a dance routine as part of the fashion show in aid of Comic Relief in 1999 were City of Sunderland Shiney Row students (from left) Stacy Penman, Julie Nevison, Barry Robson, Danny Lee, Janine Lowthian and Helen Blakelock.

2. Let's dance - back to 1999

Performing a dance routine as part of the fashion show in aid of Comic Relief in 1999 were City of Sunderland Shiney Row students (from left) Stacy Penman, Julie Nevison, Barry Robson, Danny Lee, Janine Lowthian and Helen Blakelock. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Red and white stripes galore for Red Nose Day at Ryhope Junior School in 1999.

3. Retro in red and white in Ryhope

Red and white stripes galore for Red Nose Day at Ryhope Junior School in 1999. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
A big hair day as this model prepares for a Sunderland fashion show on Comic Relief Day in 2003. Who can tell us more?

4. The height of fashion

A big hair day as this model prepares for a Sunderland fashion show on Comic Relief Day in 2003. Who can tell us more? | se Photo: PB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandMoneyRed Nose Day
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice