And with Red Nose Day back for another dose of laughs this Friday, March 21, we delved into the Sunderland Echo archives to look for inspiration for fundraisers for 2025.
Look at what we found! You’ve danced, dashed and had your legs waxed to raise money in these scenes from 1993 to 2011.
Have a laugh on us once more.
1. Snacks and a cuppa at St Anthony's
St Anthony's schoolgirls provided tea and biscuits for the staff in aid of Comic Relief in 1993. Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Let's dance - back to 1999
Performing a dance routine as part of the fashion show in aid of Comic Relief in 1999 were City of Sunderland Shiney Row students (from left) Stacy Penman, Julie Nevison, Barry Robson, Danny Lee, Janine Lowthian and Helen Blakelock. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Retro in red and white in Ryhope
Red and white stripes galore for Red Nose Day at Ryhope Junior School in 1999. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. The height of fashion
A big hair day as this model prepares for a Sunderland fashion show on Comic Relief Day in 2003. Who can tell us more? | se Photo: PB
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.