And with Red Nose Day back for another dose of laughs this Friday, March 21, we delved into the Sunderland Echo archives to look for inspiration for fundraisers for 2025.

Look at what we found! You’ve danced, dashed and had your legs waxed to raise money in these scenes from 1993 to 2011.

Have a laugh on us once more.

1 . Snacks and a cuppa at St Anthony's St Anthony's schoolgirls provided tea and biscuits for the staff in aid of Comic Relief in 1993. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Let's dance - back to 1999 Performing a dance routine as part of the fashion show in aid of Comic Relief in 1999 were City of Sunderland Shiney Row students (from left) Stacy Penman, Julie Nevison, Barry Robson, Danny Lee, Janine Lowthian and Helen Blakelock. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Retro in red and white in Ryhope Red and white stripes galore for Red Nose Day at Ryhope Junior School in 1999. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales