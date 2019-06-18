Racing back to '83 for memories of this Pennywell event
On your marks with your memories of this Sunderland event which takes us back to 1983.
They held a week of fun events in Pennywell 36 years ago this month and that included races for children.
Not only that, it also included a chance to get creative and make scary monsters.
Pictured is Community Services Police Officer Jill Gibson-Stephenson. She was there to start a race as part of the superstars competition held at the Pennywell Community Centre.
Running wasn’t the only attraction during Pennywell Community Week. Another event was the monster-making session and the aim was to build a creature from anything that could be found lying around.
To give them a helping hand, Pennywell children were aided by members of the Society of Victorian Time Travellers.
A third event was a treasure hunt which involved children from the Pennywell Community Association Nursery School. They were sponsored to do it and they raised an impressive £75 for Pennywell CA Luncheon Club.
The Pennywell Community Week attracted dozens of youngsters. Were you one of them and which event did you enjoy the most?
Do you recall the monster-making contest and what was the ‘creation’ that you came up with? Was yours chosen as a winner?
We would love you to share your memories of the week of fun in the Pennywell area.
And what else do you remember about Sunderland and County Durham in the early 1980s.
Get in touch and tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk. Let’s share some superb memories.