Quiz: How good is your historical knowledge of the North East?
The North East has thousands of years of history behind it, with numerous renowned historical castles, bridges and buildings.
By Helen Johnson
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 11:49
From Viking raids to historical buildings and castles to the building of iconic bridges, the North East has a rich and varied cultural past. But how good is your trivia of the history of the North East? Take this quiz to find out how much you really know about the North East’s long and culturally important past.