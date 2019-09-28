A visit to Plesseys in 1972. Does this scene remind you of your time there?

Put your minds back to Plessey with these reminders of a great place to work

Thousands of people worked at Plessey over the years and many still have fond memories of it.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 08:00 am
But how many of you will be reminded of those great times by this selection of photos?

They show the Plessey sports day, factory visits and plenty more besides.

You will, of course, have your own memories of the workplace and the people who worked there.

So take a browse through our photo spread and get in touch if you have memories to share.

1. In the picture in 1977

Plessey workers were pictured after a union meeting in 1977.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Time for fun in 1975

A scene from the Plessey sports day in 1975.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Ballet came to town

Ballet stars Wendy Roe (left) and Norma Atallah display some of their skils to machine operator Len Hunter on a visit to Plesseys in 1975. Remember this?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Wheelbarrow racing

Another scene from the Plessey sports day.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

