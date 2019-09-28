Put your minds back to Plessey with these reminders of a great place to work
Thousands of people worked at Plessey over the years and many still have fond memories of it.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 08:00 am
Updated
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 08:00 am
But how many of you will be reminded of those great times by this selection of photos?
They show the Plessey sports day, factory visits and plenty more besides.
You will, of course, have your own memories of the workplace and the people who worked there.
So take a browse through our photo spread and get in touch if you have memories to share.