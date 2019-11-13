Pudsey power! Take a look at these memories of Children In Need events in Sunderland

Thornhill School caretaker Jimmy Duncan got his legs waxed at the school in 2008, with pupils paying 50p per ticket to watch!

This year’s annual day of megafundraising will soon be here.

So here are 19 reminders of the fun you’ve had in Sunderland and County Durham in the past as you proudly danced, waxed and dressed up for charity.

There were superb costumes, lots of cameraderie and generally just a load of fun.

But what can you remember of these proud occasions? Take a look through our selection and tell us more.

1 . Comedy fun in 2007 Look at the laughs they had at the Springboard Nursery in Pallion. Sean Davison is pictured taking a custard pie in the face from nursery worker Marie Hunter. Photo: TY Copyright: Buy photo

2 . Silly Hat Day in 2009 These Hylton Red House Primary School pupils got to wear silly hats for the day in 2009. Remember this? Photo: PB Copyright: Buy photo

3 . Pyjama day at Springboard Childcare apprentices from Springboard had a pyjama day to raise money for Children in Need in 2011. Recognise anyone in the photo? Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Copyright: Buy photo

4 . Back to 1991 Woolwich Building Society staff dressed as punks for Children In Need 28 years ago. Photo: Sunderland Echo Copyright: Buy photo