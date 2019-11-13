Pudsey power! Take a look at these memories of Children In Need events in Sunderland
Here are the Bear facts. We’ve got lots of Children In Need fab fundraising memories for you to enjoy.
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 4:45 pm
This year’s annual day of megafundraising will soon be here.
So here are 19 reminders of the fun you’ve had in Sunderland and County Durham in the past as you proudly danced, waxed and dressed up for charity.
There were superb costumes, lots of cameraderie and generally just a load of fun.
But what can you remember of these proud occasions? Take a look through our selection and tell us more.