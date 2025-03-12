People power: 13 times you protested in Sunderland between 1975 and 2014

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Mar 2025, 12:09 BST

The people of Wearside certainly know how to stand up for a cause.

They did it in all of these Sunderland Echo scenes when they protested over everything from a ban on the Bay City Rollers to cutbacks in East Herrington bus services.

Relive it all with us in memories from 1975 to 2014.

Schoolgirl fans screaming "We love you, Rollers," staged a demonstration about the ban on the Bay City Rollers performing at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland.

1. Rolling back to 1975

Some of the residents of Lawrence Court, Hendon, pictured during their protest over conditions in their flats in 1980.

2. Hendon flashback

Labour councillor John Donnelly, Sunderland's Housing Chairman, was on hand at the Civic Centre to give a send-off to Sunderland's contribution to the jobs demonstration in London in 1981.

3. On their way to London

A demonstration outside the Civic Centre in January 1987 about the Harrison Buildings in Sunderland.

4. Protesting in 1987

News you can trust since 1873
