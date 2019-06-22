Policemen, students, DJs and newsagents of Sunderland .... you were all on the run 37 years ago
Was all of Wearside on the run in 1982?
It certainly seemed that way with reams and reams of you taking to the streets for the Great North Run.
From Sunderland High School students to newsagents, police officers to hospital DJs- loads of you signed up for that year’s Great North Run.
Sunderland Church High School had a big selection of runners that year and they were raising money for the Durham County Conservation Trust.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Also on the run were seven officers of the Sunderland Central sub-division D-rota of the city police force who were tackling 13 miles of jogging for local branches of the National Deaf Children’s Society.
Volunteers from the Radio Sunderland charity hospital station, as well as newsagents Jim Wightman and Terry Dodd, and more than 50 pupils from Thorney Close School were also taking part in the famous run which was held in June back in the 1980s.
Twelve girls and 39 boys from the school and nine staff raised money for a range of causes from cancer research to heart charities.