You did it in 2010 and you're ready to party with P!NK again

Not long now until pop star P!NK is back on Wearside.

And you can re-live the fun you had when you partied in 2010.

Two nights of mega entertainment are on the way at the Stadium of Light and we thought you might want a reminder of just how epic it's likely to be.

Enjoy these retro photos from the Echo archives as we count down to another megastar appearing on a Sunderland stage.

1 . They're ready to have fun in 2010. They're ready to have fun in 2010. Photo Sales

2 . In the stadium and ready to enjoy every minute. In the stadium and ready to enjoy every minute. Photo Sales

3 . Back to 2010 for these retro scenes. Back to 2010 for these retro scenes. Photo Sales

4 . Fab five in 2010 but do you recognise any of these pals on their way to the concert? Fab five in 2010 but do you recognise any of these pals on their way to the concert? Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3