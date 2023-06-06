News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of Pink fans in Sunderland in 2010 as singer heads back to Stadium of Light

You did it in 2010 and you're ready to party with P!NK again

By Chris Cordner
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:32 BST

Not long now until pop star P!NK is back on Wearside.

And you can re-live the fun you had when you partied in 2010.

Two nights of mega entertainment are on the way at the Stadium of Light and we thought you might want a reminder of just how epic it's likely to be.

Enjoy these retro photos from the Echo archives as we count down to another megastar appearing on a Sunderland stage.

They're ready to have fun in 2010.

In the stadium and ready to enjoy every minute.

Back to 2010 for these retro scenes.

Fab five in 2010 but do you recognise any of these pals on their way to the concert?

