Nine pictures of Pink fans in Sunderland in 2010 as singer heads back to Stadium of Light
You did it in 2010 and you're ready to party with P!NK again
Not long now until pop star P!NK is back on Wearside.
And you can re-live the fun you had when you partied in 2010.
Two nights of mega entertainment are on the way at the Stadium of Light and we thought you might want a reminder of just how epic it's likely to be.
Enjoy these retro photos from the Echo archives as we count down to another megastar appearing on a Sunderland stage.
