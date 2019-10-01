Lynx Shoes in Derwent Street was in the picture in December 1974. Were you a fan of the shop?

Pictures of 12 shops in Sunderland's past - have a browse and see how many you remember

Who loves a touch of 1970s window shopping?

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 18:41 pm

We’ve got 13 great reminders of town centre shops for you to browse at and it’s all thanks to Bill Hawkins of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society who has shared this great selection of images.

Get in touch if this selection bring back happy memories.

Go along to the Antiquarian Society for more. The Society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

1. Esquire

Esquire male boutique is pictured in Crowtree Road in 1972.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

2. Memories of Mr Bumble

How about a trip to Mr Bumble in Olive Street in 1974?

Photo: Bill Hawkins

3. Over in Derwent Street

Ramshaws Seed in 1974. Do you remember this Derwent Street shop?

Photo: Bill Hawkins

4. Turning back the clock to 1974

This scene of Dunwoodie and Co was taken 45 years ago.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

