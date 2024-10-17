Pictures from One Direction's Sunderland concert at the Stadium of Light as fans mourn Liam Payne

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Oct 2024, 09:28 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2024, 14:51 BST

It was the night when 52,000 people watched in the rain - and loved every minute of One Direction on a Sunderland stage.

On the day that news broke of the death of Liam Payne, we look back to the day that Wearside got to watch him, as well as Harry, Zayn, Louis and Niall.

Sunderland was chosen for the opening night of the UK leg of their Where We Are world tour.

Re-live the memories in these Sunderland Echo archive photos.

Re-living the memories of the fantastic One Direction gig in Sunderland 10 years ago.

1. A night to remember in Sunderland

Re-living the memories of the fantastic One Direction gig in Sunderland 10 years ago. | se

One Directions fans wrapped up against the stormy conditions as they waited to see the group at the Stadium of Light in 2014.

2. Queuing in the rain

One Directions fans wrapped up against the stormy conditions as they waited to see the group at the Stadium of Light in 2014. | se

A first look at the stage set inside the Stadium of Light, as reported by the Sunderland Echo 10 years ago.

3. A sneak preview

A first look at the stage set inside the Stadium of Light, as reported by the Sunderland Echo 10 years ago. | se

Plenty of smiling faces among these waiting fans despite the rain on Wearside.

4. A day to remember

Plenty of smiling faces among these waiting fans despite the rain on Wearside. | se

