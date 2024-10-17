On the day that news broke of the death of Liam Payne, we look back to the day that Wearside got to watch him, as well as Harry, Zayn, Louis and Niall.
Sunderland was chosen for the opening night of the UK leg of their Where We Are world tour.
Re-live the memories in these Sunderland Echo archive photos.
