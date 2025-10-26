Here are 15 photo memories from an October night in 2016 and all of them were submitted to us 9 years ago.

There are faces galore on what looks like a truly stylish evening of fun.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1 . Over to you Taking you back to a Grotto night out. We hope it brings back happy memories for you. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

2 . Friends having fun Five friends having a wonderful time at the Grotto in a great reminder from October 2016. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

3 . Boys out together These friends were happy to pose for a photo 9 years ago. Tell us if you recognise them. | other 3rd party Photo Sales