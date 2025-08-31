13 photos of your little ones at Sunderland nursery schools as we get ready for more emotional moments

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 31st Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

It’s a huge moment in a child’s life - and a tear jerking one for their families. It’s the day your little ones head to nursery for the first time.

Perhaps we got your child on camera as they enjoyed their time in a Wearside nursery in the past, whether it was Gorse Road in 1974 or Busy Bees in 2014.

Join us for 40 years of Sunderland Echo photo memories which might just raise a smile - or a tear.

A Christmas tea party at Southwick Day Nursery in December 1973.

1. Southwick and Santa

A Christmas tea party at Southwick Day Nursery in December 1973. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Children of Gorse Road Nursery School in their Nativity at Gorse Road YWCA in 1974.

2. Great times in Gorse Road

Children of Gorse Road Nursery School in their Nativity at Gorse Road YWCA in 1974. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Children at Dubmire Nursery were making pancakes in 1980. Are you among them?

3. Making pancakes at Dubmire

Children at Dubmire Nursery were making pancakes in 1980. Are you among them? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Town End Primary nursery pupils with teacher Joanna Brown. We hope this brings back happy memories from 1994.

4. In the Town End classroom

Town End Primary nursery pupils with teacher Joanna Brown. We hope this brings back happy memories from 1994. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

