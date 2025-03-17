13 nostalgic TSB scenes from Sunderland archives - see who you can spot

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:16 BST

We’re banking on you to remember these great Wearside scenes - all showing TSB staff and events through the years.

All 13 photos come from the Sunderland Echo archives and show workers getting involved in everything from fundraising to digging gardens.

We have scenes showing the great sponsorship work that TSB did in the community, and it takes us from 1974 to 2017.

See who you can recognise.

These children were waiting for Jimmy Montgomery's autograph after he had presented prizes in a children's competition sponsored by TSB in 1974.

1. Waiting to meet Jimmy

These children were waiting for Jimmy Montgomery's autograph after he had presented prizes in a children's competition sponsored by TSB in 1974. | se

Photo Sales
Joseph Squire of Seaham was one of the first customers to celebrate the TSB Seaham bank's silver jubilee in 1977. He was pictured with Miss TSB North East, Mrs Lynn Greig of Sunderland, who cut the birthday cake.

2. Flashback to 1977

Joseph Squire of Seaham was one of the first customers to celebrate the TSB Seaham bank's silver jubilee in 1977. He was pictured with Miss TSB North East, Mrs Lynn Greig of Sunderland, who cut the birthday cake. | se

Photo Sales
TSB was presenting medallions to Pennywell people aged over 60 in August 1980. Receiving the crowns are Mrs Dorothy Douglas, 89, and Mrs Elizabeth Surtees, 88 both of Grindon. They received their medals at a dinner to celebrate the Queen Mother's 80th birthday.

3. Medallions for the over 60s

TSB was presenting medallions to Pennywell people aged over 60 in August 1980. Receiving the crowns are Mrs Dorothy Douglas, 89, and Mrs Elizabeth Surtees, 88 both of Grindon. They received their medals at a dinner to celebrate the Queen Mother's 80th birthday. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
We are going back to 2005 to meet workers at the call centre which was the first to scrap scripts for staff.

4. The art of conversation

We are going back to 2005 to meet workers at the call centre which was the first to scrap scripts for staff. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:TSBSunderlandSunderland EchoWorkersCommunity
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice