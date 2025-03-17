All 13 photos come from the Sunderland Echo archives and show workers getting involved in everything from fundraising to digging gardens.
We have scenes showing the great sponsorship work that TSB did in the community, and it takes us from 1974 to 2017.
See who you can recognise.
1. Waiting to meet Jimmy
These children were waiting for Jimmy Montgomery's autograph after he had presented prizes in a children's competition sponsored by TSB in 1974. | se
2. Flashback to 1977
Joseph Squire of Seaham was one of the first customers to celebrate the TSB Seaham bank's silver jubilee in 1977. He was pictured with Miss TSB North East, Mrs Lynn Greig of Sunderland, who cut the birthday cake. | se
3. Medallions for the over 60s
TSB was presenting medallions to Pennywell people aged over 60 in August 1980.
Receiving the crowns are Mrs Dorothy Douglas, 89, and Mrs Elizabeth Surtees, 88 both of Grindon. They received their medals at a dinner to celebrate the Queen Mother's 80th birthday. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. The art of conversation
We are going back to 2005 to meet workers at the call centre which was the first to scrap scripts for staff. | se