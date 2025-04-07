Okay, so the day is an American celebration but we think the likes of Anne Chisholm, Michael White, Janet Simm, Jolene Dunbar and Stephen Dodd deserve our praise all year round.
1. A chat with the Queen Mum
Two young Sunderland lads who got the chance to speak to the Royal visitor in the Central Library. | se
2. Back to 1973
Children librarian Mrs Anne Chisholm reads a story to young listeners at one of the regular story telling sessions held in Sunderland Central Library in 1973. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. A big read in 1989
Sunderland librarian Michael White bought a 20 volume Oxford English Dictionary for Sunderland Central Library for £1,500 in 1989.
Here is library assistant Andrea Ogden with the books. | se
4. Once upon a time in 2003
A free book scheme was just being launched when this photo was taken in 2003.
Early Years Librarian Janet Simm was having fun with Paula Armstrong and her son Matthew, 2. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.