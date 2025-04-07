Shout out to Sunderland's librarians in 13 great retro photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 7th Apr 2025, 15:13 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 15:15 BST

Don’t say it too loud but we’ve got loads of memories of Sunderland librarians.

Today is National Library Workers Day and that gives us a chance to celebrate these great Wearside people who look after our books.

Okay, so the day is an American celebration but we think the likes of Anne Chisholm, Michael White, Janet Simm, Jolene Dunbar and Stephen Dodd deserve our praise all year round.

See who else gets our attention in these Sunderland Echo memories.

Two young Sunderland lads who got the chance to speak to the Royal visitor in the Central Library.

1. A chat with the Queen Mum

Two young Sunderland lads who got the chance to speak to the Royal visitor in the Central Library. | se

Photo Sales
Children librarian Mrs Anne Chisholm reads a story to young listeners at one of the regular story telling sessions held in Sunderland Central Library in 1973.

2. Back to 1973

Children librarian Mrs Anne Chisholm reads a story to young listeners at one of the regular story telling sessions held in Sunderland Central Library in 1973. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Sunderland librarian Michael White bought a 20 volume Oxford English Dictionary for Sunderland Central Library for £1,500 in 1989. Here is library assistant Andrea Ogden with the books.

3. A big read in 1989

Sunderland librarian Michael White bought a 20 volume Oxford English Dictionary for Sunderland Central Library for £1,500 in 1989. Here is library assistant Andrea Ogden with the books. | se

Photo Sales
A free book scheme was just being launched when this photo was taken in 2003. Early Years Librarian Janet Simm was having fun with Paula Armstrong and her son Matthew, 2.

4. Once upon a time in 2003

A free book scheme was just being launched when this photo was taken in 2003. Early Years Librarian Janet Simm was having fun with Paula Armstrong and her son Matthew, 2. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandMemoriesSunderland EchoPeople
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice