Today is National Library Workers Day and that gives us a chance to celebrate these great Wearside people who look after our books.

Okay, so the day is an American celebration but we think the likes of Anne Chisholm, Michael White, Janet Simm, Jolene Dunbar and Stephen Dodd deserve our praise all year round.

See who else gets our attention in these Sunderland Echo memories.

1 . A chat with the Queen Mum Two young Sunderland lads who got the chance to speak to the Royal visitor in the Central Library. | se Photo Sales

2 . Back to 1973 Children librarian Mrs Anne Chisholm reads a story to young listeners at one of the regular story telling sessions held in Sunderland Central Library in 1973. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . A big read in 1989 Sunderland librarian Michael White bought a 20 volume Oxford English Dictionary for Sunderland Central Library for £1,500 in 1989. Here is library assistant Andrea Ogden with the books. | se Photo Sales