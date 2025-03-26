Savour the scenes from 1993 to 2021 which show restaurants as well as the great work McD’s does with charity and local communities.
There’s a bingo session, chess games, and a 75 year old who hit the headlines for her service with a smile in 2015 - all from the Sunderland Echo archives.
1. Hitting the jackpot in 1993
A full house for bingo at McDonald's in Sunderland in 1993. | se
2. Memories on the cards
Young players from across the region took part in Britain's first McDonalds Junior Bridge Congress at Wearside Bridge Club, Sunderland. Remember this from 1996? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. A boost for charity
Taking you back to 2003 when the McDonald's branch in Farringdon presented the Grace House Appeal with a cheque for almost £1,700. | se
4. A tasty reminder from 2004
Meet the winners of a McDonald's Easter egg competition in Sunderland in 2004. Does this bring back happy memories? | se Photo: PB
