You want fries with those memories? Serving up 13 retro photos from McDonald's in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Mar 2025, 08:56 BST

Take a trip down memory lane with these 13 nostalgic photos from McDonald's in Sunderland, capturing moments from years gone by.

Savour the scenes from 1993 to 2021 which show restaurants as well as the great work McD’s does with charity and local communities.

There’s a bingo session, chess games, and a 75 year old who hit the headlines for her service with a smile in 2015 - all from the Sunderland Echo archives.

A full house for bingo at McDonald's in Sunderland in 1993.

1. Hitting the jackpot in 1993

A full house for bingo at McDonald's in Sunderland in 1993. | se

Young players from across the region took part in Britain's first McDonalds Junior Bridge Congress at Wearside Bridge Club, Sunderland. Remember this from 1996?

2. Memories on the cards

Young players from across the region took part in Britain's first McDonalds Junior Bridge Congress at Wearside Bridge Club, Sunderland. Remember this from 1996? | se Photo: Sunderland Echo

Taking you back to 2003 when the McDonald's branch in Farringdon presented the Grace House Appeal with a cheque for almost £1,700.

3. A boost for charity

Taking you back to 2003 when the McDonald's branch in Farringdon presented the Grace House Appeal with a cheque for almost £1,700. | se

Meet the winners of a McDonald's Easter egg competition in Sunderland in 2004. Does this bring back happy memories?

4. A tasty reminder from 2004

Meet the winners of a McDonald's Easter egg competition in Sunderland in 2004. Does this bring back happy memories? | se Photo: PB

