So good they're doing it again. That's the epic Northern Soul event which is returning to Sunderland.

But this year's blockbuster - at the Roker Hotel on Saturday, March 16 - will be even bigger and better than the 2023 occasion.

Tickets are already selling out, said event organiser Jon Banwell.

DJ Peter Mac, organiser Jon Banwell, and DJ Stephen Wales at last year's event.

A real renaissance of Northern Soul

Doors open at 2pm and the fun lasts until midnight. Jon said: "The Northern Soul Scene seems to be having a real renaissance.

Dancing in the Roker Hotel ballroom at last year's Northern Soul event.

"After the amazing reception we had from our very first Northern Soul event last year, we've decided to do it again; but bigger, and better."

This year's line-up will include

A full night of iconic Northern Soul, Modern Soul, and Motown sounds.

Founder and original Wigan Casino DJ Russ Winstanley will be performing.

DJ's from 2.30pm with some of the best from the North East soul scene.

There will be street food and a fully stocked bar.

Plenty to look forward to

The name of Northern Soul ‘emanated in the late 60s from the British ‘mod’ scene and later grew into a craze which peaked in the 1970s in the Midlands and the North of England, said Jon.