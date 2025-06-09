The former students’ union building and nightclub could soon face the bulldozers under new plans from the University of Sunderland.
Our Sunderland Echo report told how an application had been received to demolish the long-vacant North Shore building at Charles Street at the university’s St Peter’s Campus.
Here is your chance to look back at memories of when iconic bands such as The Buzzcocks rocked the night away at the universities building.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.