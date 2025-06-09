Sunderland nightclub retro: The North Shore in 13 flashback scenes

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Jun 2025, 16:47 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 16:48 BST

The last days of an iconic Sunderland building could be on the way - but not before we look back at its heyday.

The former students’ union building and nightclub could soon face the bulldozers under new plans from the University of Sunderland.

Our Sunderland Echo report told how an application had been received to demolish the long-vacant North Shore building at Charles Street at the university’s St Peter’s Campus.

Here is your chance to look back at memories of when iconic bands such as The Buzzcocks rocked the night away at the universities building.

You might have been there when it was known as Manor Quay Club, Campus or North Shore. Have a look at these images from the club's past.

1. Handing it to you

You might have been there when it was known as Manor Quay Club, Campus or North Shore. Have a look at these images from the club's past. | se

A great scene from 2010 where the Great North Big Band Festival was under way. Tell us if you were there.

2. On stage in 2010

A great scene from 2010 where the Great North Big Band Festival was under way. Tell us if you were there. | se

Jazz bands on stage at North Shore performing at the Great North Big Band Jazz Festival.

3. Back to 2011

Jazz bands on stage at North Shore performing at the Great North Big Band Jazz Festival. | se

Punk legends Buzzcocks playing at North Shore. It was their first-ever Sunderland gig and it happened in 2015.

4. Legends on stage

Punk legends Buzzcocks playing at North Shore. It was their first-ever Sunderland gig and it happened in 2015. | se

