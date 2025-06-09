The former students’ union building and nightclub could soon face the bulldozers under new plans from the University of Sunderland.

Our Sunderland Echo report told how an application had been received to demolish the long-vacant North Shore building at Charles Street at the university’s St Peter’s Campus.

Here is your chance to look back at memories of when iconic bands such as The Buzzcocks rocked the night away at the universities building.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Handing it to you You might have been there when it was known as Manor Quay Club, Campus or North Shore. Have a look at these images from the club's past. | se Photo Sales

2 . On stage in 2010 A great scene from 2010 where the Great North Big Band Festival was under way. Tell us if you were there. | se Photo Sales

3 . Back to 2011 Jazz bands on stage at North Shore performing at the Great North Big Band Jazz Festival. | se Photo Sales