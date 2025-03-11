Lighting up 13 Sunderland memories in time for No Smoking Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 11th Mar 2025, 16:38 BST

A big day has arrived. No Smoking Day is the time of year when thousands of people will do their best to quit.

The theme day’s aim is to inspire and support smokers to give up for good.

These Sunderland people certainly had plenty to say when we caught up with them in 2005, 2007 and 2008.

See if you recognise any of the people pictured in these Sunderland Echo archive memories.

Speaking up in 2005 but we want to know if it is someone you know.

1. Flashback to 2005

It was a sunny day in June 2005 when we caught up with this Sunderland pub customer for his views on smoking regulations.

2. In the picture 20 years ago

Taking you to 2007 when the topic of debate was changing the age you could legally buy tobacco from 16 to 18.

3. An age change in 2007

We called in to Humbledon and Plains Farm Workman's Club to ask for people's views on smoking in April 2007.

4. Having their say in Humbledon

