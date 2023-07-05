News you can trust since 1873
Nine Sunderland Tall Ships Races memories as event returns to North East

What a spectacle: and it was five years ago this month in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:31 BST

All eyes were on Wearside five years ago this month.

Some of the most majestic ships in the world arrived in Sunderland for the 2018 Tall Ships Races.

It was a fun-filled, action-packed festival from start to finish and if you want another dose of it, Hartlepool is gearing up for the races this week.

In the meantime, enjoy the memories from the international event which came to our doorstep.

There was so much to see in Sunderland. Re-live it all one more time.

There was so much to see in Sunderland. Re-live it all one more time.



Looking the part for a nautical occasion in Sunderland.





Did you buy a captain's hat at the Sunderland event?





A thumbs-up from some of the spectators who were watching the crew parade.





Related topics:SunderlandMemoriesTall Ships Races