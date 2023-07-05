Nine Sunderland Tall Ships Races memories as event returns to North East
What a spectacle: and it was five years ago this month in Sunderland
All eyes were on Wearside five years ago this month.
Some of the most majestic ships in the world arrived in Sunderland for the 2018 Tall Ships Races.
It was a fun-filled, action-packed festival from start to finish and if you want another dose of it, Hartlepool is gearing up for the races this week.
In the meantime, enjoy the memories from the international event which came to our doorstep.
