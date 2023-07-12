News you can trust since 1873
Nine Sunderland pubs and the wonderful events which have taken place in them

Underpants walking, ukulele playing: Raise your glasses to the wonderful things you've done in Sunderland pubs

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST

Sunderland's pubs are so much more than just a place to meet friends and enjoy a refreshing drink.

They're just as likely to be the venue for ukulele playing, head shaves, or even regulars going for a walk in their underpants.

From the Halfway House to the Hendon Grange, you've got to hand it to Wearside hostelries for being - just brilliant.

Have a look at these Echo archive images to find out more.

The wonderful things you've got up to in Sunderland's pubs.

Well done lads. These Southwick men had their hair removed for charity at the Halfway House pub, Southwick in 1997. Micky Butler gets a close shave from Kev Malt watched by, from left: John Dow, Ronnie Taylor and Gary Smith.

The Test matches were a must for these cricket fans at the Howard Arms in 2003 - especially as one of their pals was in the crowd on TV.

Landlord Louis Morgan showed Pam Tate the old tram car rail which was still in the cellar of the pub in 2003.

