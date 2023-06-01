Nine retro food scenes from Sunderland to help mark the annual Big Lunch

We hope you are ready for lunch - because there's a big one on the way.

The annual Big Lunch will be held on June 5. It has been held across the UK each year since 2009.

The whole idea is to celebrate your local communities by having a lunch together in your street or garden.

So why not get into the spirit of The Big Lunch with a look back at these tasty Sunderland Echo archive scenes from Hylton Castle Workingmen's Club, Grangetown Primary School, Quarry View School and Rainton Meadows.

Lunches of all varieties from the Echo archives. See if you recognise anyone.

Hylton Castle Workingmens Club Christmas lunch with members of the Monday Over 60s club in 2008.

Let's join the children at Grangetown Primary School for lunch in 2003.

It's Christmas lunch at English Martyrs School in Red House in 2006, and local pensioners were treated to a meal by the school council.

