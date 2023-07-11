Nine pictures of Sunderland Echo readers having their say over the years

Happiness, Sunderland, rainy days - you voiced your opinion on all of it in 2011

Here's a memory to put a smile on your face.

It's Sunderland people having their say on important issues in 2011.

They spoke to the Sunderland Echo when we asked them 'what makes you happy', 'what do you like most about your neighbourhood', and 'how do you keep happy in Sunderland on a rainy day'.

There might be someone you know in these photos. The only way to find out is by having a good old browse.

Where has the time gone. All these photos were taken in Sunderland in 2011.

Mum Susan, dad Gary and daughter Susan Mitchell enjoying a drink at the Barnes in Sunderland in 2011.

Laura Pye, left, and Emma Smith were asked about Sunderland's attractions in 2011.

Isobel Reay had her say on her community and what she loved about it.

