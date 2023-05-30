News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of community heroes who do great work in Sunderland

All hail the fantastic volunteers of Wearside and County Durham

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th May 2023, 16:42 BST

It's Volunteer Week from June 1 and that means a chance to herald the often unseen heroes who do their bit in the communities of Wearside and County Durham.

Here is our retro tribute to a handful of volunteers who have featured in the pages of the Sunderland Echo in years gone by.

From clothing bank workers to animal charity champions, we've got them all.

Have a look and see if you can spot a hero from your neighbourhood.

The volunteers of Wearside and County Durham do such great work and here's a small selection of some who have featured in the Sunderland Echo over the years.

Sharon Morgan, volunteer at the Greyhound Rescue North East, pictured with 'Ruby' and 'Alfie' in 2012.

The new community cafe at the Farringdon Jubilee Centre was in the picture in 2015 and so were volunteers from The Box youth project, Emily Piercy (left) and Vickie Moncrieff.

Silksworth youth group, the Youth Almighty Project, in 2011. Pictured with some of the club members are volunteer youth worker, Councillor Phil Tye, and project manager, Joanne Laverick.

