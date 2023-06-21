News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of retro Sunderland music festival photos to celebrate Glastonbury's return

The Echo archive stage is set for 9 music festival memories

By Chris Cordner
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:58 BST

Glastonbury is back this week.

And we couldn't let it pass without a retro mention of some of the great tribute festivals you have held in Sunderland and County Durham over the years.

There's Glastonbraley in Washington in 2013, a Glasto event at Cheveley Park School in 2007, and the Village Inn, Easington, holding its own themed event 10 years ago.

So let's get ready to rock by going retro.

And don't forget to check out the Echo's Glastonbury page with all the latest news on this year's event.

Glastonbraley - the Washington festival which had a great feel to it. Here's a small section of the crowds in 2005.

The pupils at Cheveley Park Primary School had a superb time at their Glastonbury themed festival in 2007.

Well done to the Sunderland staff from Education and Services for People with Autism. They held a festival with a Glastonbury theme in 2020 and here (left to right) are Emma Gibson (Ginger Spice), Elaeanor Potts (Scary Spice), Melissa Sandland (Baby Spice) and Molly Britton (Sporty Spice).

