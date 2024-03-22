Nine doggy pictures from Sunderland and Durham's past in time for National Puppy Day

The countdown is on to Puppy Day: And what a way to celebrate

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 17:04 GMT

National Puppy Day is almost here.

The big day arrives on March 23 and to celebrate, we took the lead and found these nine retro Echo photos filled with pooches.

From abandoned dogs to award-winning canines, they are all included.

Let's raise a toast to Dusty, Max, Kim, Buttons, Emily, Pepe and plenty more.

We collared all of these photos from the Echo archives as we celebrate National Puppy Day.

1. Taking the lead

Seaburn Primary School had this cute puppy for company when it held a shades day in 2003.

2. Shades in Seaburn in 2003

Dusty the puppy got a well deserved pampering from Sarah Wilkinson of West Hall kennels in Cleadon in 2004. Dusty made the headlines after she was found in a wheelie bin.

3. Lots of love for Dusty

Max the puppy hitched a lift when Jade Forster took part in the 2005 sponsored walk by Thornhill School pupils from Sunderland to South Shields.

4. A breather for Max

