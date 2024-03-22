The big day arrives on March 23 and to celebrate, we took the lead and found these nine retro Echo photos filled with pooches.
From abandoned dogs to award-winning canines, they are all included.
Let's raise a toast to Dusty, Max, Kim, Buttons, Emily, Pepe and plenty more.
1. Taking the lead
We collared all of these photos from the Echo archives as we celebrate National Puppy Day.
2. Shades in Seaburn in 2003
Seaburn Primary School had this cute puppy for company when it held a shades day in 2003.
3. Lots of love for Dusty
Dusty the puppy got a well deserved pampering from Sarah Wilkinson of West Hall kennels in Cleadon in 2004.
Dusty made the headlines after she was found in a wheelie bin.
4. A breather for Max
Max the puppy hitched a lift when Jade Forster took part in the 2005 sponsored walk by Thornhill School pupils from Sunderland to South Shields.
