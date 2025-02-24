11 of the most stylish photos you'll find from a night out in 2016

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 24th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

Take a lovely glass of bubbly, stylish clothes and dozens of happy faces - and you have a line-up of memories from 2016.

These submitted photos take us back to a night out at the Marsden Grotto nine years ago.

It’s a lovely selection of pubs photos but we want to know if you can spot someone you know in amongst the memories. Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Relaxing at the Marsden Grotto in a great photo from nine years ago.

1. Photo time in 2016

Relaxing at the Marsden Grotto in a great photo from nine years ago. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Having a great time at the Marsden Grotto nine years ago.

2. Six pals together

Having a great time at the Marsden Grotto nine years ago. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
We hope all these photos bring back wonderful memories of a great night out.

3. Flashback to 2016

We hope all these photos bring back wonderful memories of a great night out. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Enjoying a stylish night out with pals. Tell us if you recognise the friends having fun.

4. Raising a glass

Enjoying a stylish night out with pals. Tell us if you recognise the friends having fun. | other 3rd party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PubsNightclubsMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice