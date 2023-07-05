75 years of the NHS in Sunderland - and the people who make it tick

Happy birthday NHS and what a 75 years it has been.

The National Health Service has helped tens of thousands of people in Wearside and County Durham.

And the Sunderland Echo has been there to follow it all, from royal visits to staff scenes, right through to the pandemic and the emotional Clap for the NHS scenes.

Join us in a tribute to a service all of us should be thankful for.

1 . 75 years and counting. It's a service which has done so much for Wearside and County Durham. 75 years and counting. It's a service which has done so much for Wearside and County Durham. Photo Sales

2 . An undated photo of Sunderland Royal Infirmary. An undated photo of Sunderland Royal Infirmary. Photo Sales

3 . Nurses form a guard of honour for Princess Elizabeth at the Eye Infirmary in 1946. Nurses form a guard of honour for Princess Elizabeth at the Eye Infirmary in 1946. Photo Sales

4 . Decorating the Christmas tree at the Royal Infirmary in 1976. Decorating the Christmas tree at the Royal Infirmary in 1976. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4