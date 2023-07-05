12 pictures paying tribute to health workers in Sunderland as we say happy birthday to the NHS
75 years of the NHS in Sunderland - and the people who make it tick
Happy birthday NHS and what a 75 years it has been.
The National Health Service has helped tens of thousands of people in Wearside and County Durham.
And the Sunderland Echo has been there to follow it all, from royal visits to staff scenes, right through to the pandemic and the emotional Clap for the NHS scenes.
Join us in a tribute to a service all of us should be thankful for.
