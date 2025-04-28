I can't believe that all of this happened at Newcastle Airport: 50 years of memories

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:10 BST

I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall when all of this happened at Newcastle Airport.

Celebrities touching down, World Cup stars arriving, a fashion show and even a jazz band turning up. They were all seen there between 1966 and 2014.

Thankfully, we have it all for you to enjoy in National World photos from our archives. Relive the memories here.

Marlene Dietrich was in the North East in 1966 for a two-night performance and was pictured getting off the plane at Newcastle Airport.

1. Memories of Marlene

Marlene Dietrich was in the North East in 1966 for a two-night performance and was pictured getting off the plane at Newcastle Airport. | nw

Paolo Barison signs an autograph on the back of Stuart Graham as the Italian World Cup team of 1966 touches down at the airport.

2. World Cup autographs

Paolo Barison signs an autograph on the back of Stuart Graham as the Italian World Cup team of 1966 touches down at the airport. | nw

Princess Diana was photographed on her arrival at Newcastle Airport in March 1987.

3. The People's Princess

Princess Diana was photographed on her arrival at Newcastle Airport in March 1987. | nw

The West Jesmond Rhythm Kings gave a musical welcome to a group from Bratislava who arrived at the airport in 2004

4. A musical welcome in 2004

The West Jesmond Rhythm Kings gave a musical welcome to a group from Bratislava who arrived at the airport in 2004 | nw

