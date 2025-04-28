Celebrities touching down, World Cup stars arriving, a fashion show and even a jazz band turning up. They were all seen there between 1966 and 2014.
Thankfully, we have it all for you to enjoy in National World photos from our archives. Relive the memories here.
1. Memories of Marlene
Marlene Dietrich was in the North East in 1966 for a two-night performance and was pictured getting off the plane at Newcastle Airport. | nw
2. World Cup autographs
Paolo Barison signs an autograph on the back of Stuart Graham as the Italian World Cup team of 1966 touches down at the airport. | nw
3. The People's Princess
Princess Diana was photographed on her arrival at Newcastle Airport in March 1987. | nw
4. A musical welcome in 2004
The West Jesmond Rhythm Kings gave a musical welcome to a group from Bratislava who arrived at the airport in 2004 | nw
