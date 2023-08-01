New heritage board gives a window into Port of Sunderland's past

A new heritage board providing an insight into the history of Port of Sunderland is proving a popular port of call for rail and maritime enthusiasts.

The heritage board was erected at Hendon’s Town Moor in March this year, providing a potted history of the Hendon Sidings site, from its establishment as a settlement in 1180 to the opening of its South Dock in 1850 and the pivotal role it played in the coal trade.

Since then, scores of residents and history buffs have visited the site to learn more about the city’s industrial past and the key role it played in helping put Sunderland at the heart of the global coal trade.

The erection of the board follows archaeological investigations undertaken at the site by Archaeological Research Services Ltd, on behalf of the Port of Sunderland, ahead of a multi-million-pound project to transform the Hendon Sidings site into the Trinity - Rail, Road & Sea Enterprise Zone.

The purpose of the excavation was to expose, investigate and record any archaeological remains and structures that survived on the site, with a particular focus on locating and fully exposing the historically significant engine turntable and associated roundhouse.

Picture issued by the Port of Sunderland of the new heritage board, with Alan Croft and Matthew Hunt (l-r)

Matthew Hunt, director at Port of Sunderland, said: “Sunderland has an incredibly

contemporary rich maritime and industrial history, so it is fantastic to see the heritage board proving so popular with residents and visitors alike.

“As a port, we are currently undergoing a multi-million-pound transformation programme which will see sites such as Hendon Sidings, which were once sites of huge industrial significance, once again occupied by businesses to create jobs for local people, however we’re still keen to preserve our past, which is why projects like this are so important.”

Esh Construction has been leading on the redevelopment of the Hendon Sidings site, having recently completed a major civil engineering project to free up more land for businesses looking to relocate to and invest in the North Sea port.

Unlocking 11-acres of prime developable land, the work is part of a wider project which will see a grand total of 20 acres brought to market, ensuring the port remains open and ready for business as it looks to attract more investment to the city.

Alan Croft, construction manager at Esh Construction, said: “We were keen to deliver a legacy in the local area as lead contractor for the redevelopment. Given the Hendon Sidings site is steeped in history, the development of a heritage board seemed a fitting addition to the area and something that people can visit and learn from for years to come.”

The development of the Trinity - Rail, Road & Sea Enterprise Zone is the last of a number of packages of significant infrastructure works delivered thanks to funding and support from the North East LEP, designed to attract potential investors and provide an incentive to those seeking to make long-term, corporate investments at the Port of Sunderland.

These packages of works included connectivity enhancements to the port’s road, rail and utility infrastructure and the transformation of nine acres of developable land at the port’s East Shore Enterprise Zone site as a shovel ready development site.