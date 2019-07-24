New art work honours historic Sunderland school

Hendon History Group have unveiled an art work to remember a former Sunderland school.

By Katy.Wheeler
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 16:45
Raymond Davison presenting flowers to Dr Slater, with artwork in honour of Sunderland High School in the background

Sunderland High School, formerly Sunderland Church High School, closed two years ago after serving the community since 1884.

The group’s chairman Raymond Davison spoke with a former teacher and thought there should be some reminder kept in the Hendon area, as that is where the school was based – despite a name change it was all classed as Hendon in the early years.

As a result, the last headmistress at the school, Dr Slater, has unveiled a framed embroidery depicting the school shields at Back On The Map in Hendon and spoke of the history of Church High and what it meant to the city during a ceremony.

Memories were shared of the former Sunderland school.

Father Andrew Collins Jones, former Church High Rector, prayed following the unveiling which was attended by former pupils of the historic school.