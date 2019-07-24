New art work honours historic Sunderland school
Hendon History Group have unveiled an art work to remember a former Sunderland school.
Sunderland High School, formerly Sunderland Church High School, closed two years ago after serving the community since 1884.
The group’s chairman Raymond Davison spoke with a former teacher and thought there should be some reminder kept in the Hendon area, as that is where the school was based – despite a name change it was all classed as Hendon in the early years.
As a result, the last headmistress at the school, Dr Slater, has unveiled a framed embroidery depicting the school shields at Back On The Map in Hendon and spoke of the history of Church High and what it meant to the city during a ceremony.
Father Andrew Collins Jones, former Church High Rector, prayed following the unveiling which was attended by former pupils of the historic school.