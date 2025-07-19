Muhammad Ali was in the North East 48 years ago this weekend.
He put on an exhibition bout in Washington, went on an open top bus tour, visited the Gypsies Green stadium in South Shields and had his wedding blessed.
We have the memories thanks to these photos but we want your recollections as well.
1. What a weekend
A souvenir pullout and a selection of photos from the weekend Ali came to the North East. | nw
2. We meet again
British Champion Richard Dunn taking on Muhammad Ali in Washington. | nw Photo: nw
3. Ali in the ring
Ali brings a moment of humour to his exhibition bout in Washington 48 years ago. | nw
4. On the canvas
A rare sight in the boxing ring, but world champion Muhammad Ali hit the canvas three times in his exhibition bouts at the Sporting Club of Washington in 1977. | nw
