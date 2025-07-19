When Ali came to Wearside and South Tyneside: 'The Greatest' in 13 knockout pictures

By Chris Cordner

Published 19th Jul 2025, 11:00 BST

Seconds out for memories of one of the most historic sporting visits to Wearside and South Tyneside in history.

Muhammad Ali was in the North East 48 years ago this weekend.

He put on an exhibition bout in Washington, went on an open top bus tour, visited the Gypsies Green stadium in South Shields and had his wedding blessed.

We have the memories thanks to these photos but we want your recollections as well.

A souvenir pullout and a selection of photos from the weekend Ali came to the North East.

1. What a weekend

A souvenir pullout and a selection of photos from the weekend Ali came to the North East.

British Champion Richard Dunn taking on Muhammad Ali in Washington.

2. We meet again

British Champion Richard Dunn taking on Muhammad Ali in Washington.

Ali brings a moment of humour to his exhibition bout in Washington 48 years ago.

3. Ali in the ring

Ali brings a moment of humour to his exhibition bout in Washington 48 years ago.

A rare sight in the boxing ring, but world champion Muhammad Ali hit the canvas three times in his exhibition bouts at the Sporting Club of Washington in 1977.

4. On the canvas

A rare sight in the boxing ring, but world champion Muhammad Ali hit the canvas three times in his exhibition bouts at the Sporting Club of Washington in 1977.

