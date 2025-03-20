I'm driving down Mount Road in Sunderland for 30 years of photo memories - 1985 to 2015

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Mar 2025, 11:21 BST

Have a guess at the link between a stranded cat and a group of sparring boxers - with a spot of rationing thrown in.

The answer is they were all scenes that Sunderland Echo photographers captured in Mount Road over the years.

Here they are once more as we take another nostalgic look down a Wearside street, this time spanning from 1985 to 2015.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Pinker the cat was stranded up a lamp post in Mount Road, in 1985. But here she is no worse for the ordeal, reunited with her owner, Louise Dearden.

1. Pinker's lamppost drama

Pinker the cat was stranded up a lamp post in Mount Road, in 1985. But here she is no worse for the ordeal, reunited with her owner, Louise Dearden. | se

Photo Sales
Children, parents and staff set out from the Barnes Nursery on a sponsored 'toddle waddle' to Barnes Park in October 2003. Maybe you can spot someone you know.

2. What a wonderful waddle

Children, parents and staff set out from the Barnes Nursery on a sponsored 'toddle waddle' to Barnes Park in October 2003. Maybe you can spot someone you know. | se

Photo Sales
Barnes Junior School pupils did great work in collecting shoeboxes for the Operation Christmas Child project in 2004.

3. Great work at Barnes Juniors

Barnes Junior School pupils did great work in collecting shoeboxes for the Operation Christmas Child project in 2004. | se

Photo Sales
Members of the ABC gym were proud to show off their new mini bus in September 2005.

4. A new addition in 2005

Members of the ABC gym were proud to show off their new mini bus in September 2005. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPhoto memoriesSunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice