The answer is they were all scenes that Sunderland Echo photographers captured in Mount Road over the years.
Here they are once more as we take another nostalgic look down a Wearside street, this time spanning from 1985 to 2015.
1. Pinker's lamppost drama
Pinker the cat was stranded up a lamp post in Mount Road, in 1985.
But here she is no worse for the ordeal, reunited with her owner, Louise Dearden. | se
2. What a wonderful waddle
Children, parents and staff set out from the Barnes Nursery on a sponsored 'toddle waddle' to Barnes Park in October 2003.
Maybe you can spot someone you know. | se
3. Great work at Barnes Juniors
Barnes Junior School pupils did great work in collecting shoeboxes for the Operation Christmas Child project in 2004. | se
4. A new addition in 2005
Members of the ABC gym were proud to show off their new mini bus in September 2005. | se
