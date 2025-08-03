The Sunderland railway station which could have become a garden centre
The famous Sunderland landmark was being considered for an avant-garde arts centre in 1970.
The future was in doubt in 1970
Back then, the station’s future use was being examined and Tom Mills, the Corporation’s public relations officer responsible for circulating “interested parties”, spoke up.
He said that if no outside organisation wished to develop the station, the Corporation department most likely to use it was the Museum and Art Gallery.
It could become an offshoot of the museum, which has not sufficient space to display its full collection in the Borough Road premises, Mr Mills added.
Built as a testament to the burgeoning wealth and industrial power of Wearside
The station celebrated its 175th anniversary two years ago.
It was originally built as a testament to the burgeoning wealth and industrial power of Wearside in the mid 19th century.
The fine-looking sandstone station opened as a new Sunderland terminus for the Brandling Junction Railway in June 1848.
It was the brainchild of The Railway King himself, George Hudson, who wanted to mark his successful election as MP for Sunderland and commissioned Thomas Moore, the leading architect in Victorian Sunderland, to design the station.
Transport for people and cattle
It would go on to serve the then town both for transporting people as well as cattle.
As the decades passed, the main Sunderland Station became more well used, and passengers dwindled.
In 1967 it closed its doors – although the line is, of course, still used today by mainline and Metro services.
It would become a railway museum before similarly low footfall led to its closure.
Today, however, the Grade II*-listed building is serving the city in style once more as The Fans Museum.
What are your memories of the era when the landmark was a railway station? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.