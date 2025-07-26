The former railway station served the people of Sunderland from 1848 but even though it closed in 1967, it was eventually brought back to life as a museum.

Today, it stands as a testament to the work of Sunderland fans and especially Michael Ganley who has turned it into a haven for lovers of SAFC history.

Here is some history of our own as we look back at the station through the decades.

1 . Waiting with a warm Wearside welcome Monkwearmouth Station where Ulysses S Grant received a huge welcome from Wearsiders in 1877.

2 . On their way to the country These children were being evacuated from Sunderland in September 1939 and Monkwearmouth Station was the station they left from.

3 . On their way The evacuation of local children under way at Monkwearmouth Station.

4 . A 1948 view Work on the bridge which was caused by a twisted girder between Sunderland Central and Monkwearmouth Stations.