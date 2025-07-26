13 Monkwearmouth Station memories: A celebration of one of Sunderland's most impressive buildings

It’s one of Sunderland’s finest buildings but how much do you know about the history of Monkwearmouth Station?

The former railway station served the people of Sunderland from 1848 but even though it closed in 1967, it was eventually brought back to life as a museum.

Today, it stands as a testament to the work of Sunderland fans and especially Michael Ganley who has turned it into a haven for lovers of SAFC history.

Here is some history of our own as we look back at the station through the decades.

Monkwearmouth Station where Ulysses S Grant received a huge welcome from Wearsiders in 1877.

1. Waiting with a warm Wearside welcome

Monkwearmouth Station where Ulysses S Grant received a huge welcome from Wearsiders in 1877. | se

These children were being evacuated from Sunderland in September 1939 and Monkwearmouth Station was the station they left from.

2. On their way to the country

These children were being evacuated from Sunderland in September 1939 and Monkwearmouth Station was the station they left from. | se

The evacuation of local children under way at Monkwearmouth Station.

3. On their way

The evacuation of local children under way at Monkwearmouth Station. | se

Work on the bridge which was caused by a twisted girder between Sunderland Central and Monkwearmouth Stations.

4. A 1948 view

Work on the bridge which was caused by a twisted girder between Sunderland Central and Monkwearmouth Stations. | se

