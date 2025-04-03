Monkton Juniors remembered in 13 of our best archive photos

By Chris Cordner

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 15:51 BST

It’s time for a journey down Dame Flora Robson Avenue - because we are going back to school.

If you loved your days at Monkton Juniors, this is just the gallery of memories for you.

We have 13 photos from the school’s best scenes in the Shields Gazette archives between 2006 and 2009.

We’ve got computer studies, maths, acting and sport. All we need now are your recollections. Share them by emailing [email protected]

Such a lovely smile from this pupil who took a break from a maths lesson for this 2006 photo.

1. Saying hello in 2006

Such a lovely smile from this pupil who took a break from a maths lesson for this 2006 photo. | sg

Mrs Martin and Miss Atkinson's Year 3 class in 2003. See if there's a little one who you recognise.

2. Year 3 in the picture

Mrs Martin and Miss Atkinson's Year 3 class in 2003. See if there's a little one who you recognise. | sg

Keyboard skills were on show at the school but did we get you going hi-tech in 2006.

3. Keyboard skills in 2006

Keyboard skills were on show at the school but did we get you going hi-tech in 2006. | sg

Enjoy this memory of the school's basketball team as it looked 19 years ago.

4. On the ball in 2006

Enjoy this memory of the school's basketball team as it looked 19 years ago. | sg

