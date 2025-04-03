If you loved your days at Monkton Juniors, this is just the gallery of memories for you.
We have 13 photos from the school’s best scenes in the Shields Gazette archives between 2006 and 2009.
We’ve got computer studies, maths, acting and sport. All we need now are your recollections. Share them by emailing [email protected]
1. Saying hello in 2006
Such a lovely smile from this pupil who took a break from a maths lesson for this 2006 photo. | sg
2. Year 3 in the picture
Mrs Martin and Miss Atkinson's Year 3 class in 2003. See if there's a little one who you recognise. | sg
3. Keyboard skills in 2006
Keyboard skills were on show at the school but did we get you going hi-tech in 2006. | sg
4. On the ball in 2006
Enjoy this memory of the school's basketball team as it looked 19 years ago. | sg
