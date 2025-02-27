40 years on: Memories of the miners' strike which ended after 12 bitter months of dispute

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST

Twelve months of dispute came to an end 40 years ago. The 1984-1985 Miners’ Strike was over.

But one of the longest industrial actions in history would not be forgotten by the communities across Sunderland, Durham and South Tyneside who lived through it all.

Today, we are looking back on photographic memories from a year of unrest which had a profound effect on communities.

From marching miners to picket lines, food parcels and the behind the scenes supporters, we have it all in these Sunderland Echo archive scenes.

Easington Colliery miners were on the march through the pit village in this photo from May 1984.

1. On the march in Easington

Easington Colliery miners were on the march through the pit village in this photo from May 1984. | se Photo: SE

Photo Sales
Alan Mardghum, second left, pictured in 1984 in Mowbray Park during the Miners' Strike.

2. Campaigning in 1984

Alan Mardghum, second left, pictured in 1984 in Mowbray Park during the Miners' Strike. | se

Photo Sales
Scores of miners and police officers gather outside Easington Colliery in August 1984 as part of the miners' strikes.

3. Hundreds turned up

Scores of miners and police officers gather outside Easington Colliery in August 1984 as part of the miners' strikes. | se Photo: SE

Photo Sales
Miners and their families mingle ahead of the return to work at the end of the strike in March 1985.

4. Sticking together

Miners and their families mingle ahead of the return to work at the end of the strike in March 1985. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice