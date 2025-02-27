But one of the longest industrial actions in history would not be forgotten by the communities across Sunderland, Durham and South Tyneside who lived through it all.

Today, we are looking back on photographic memories from a year of unrest which had a profound effect on communities.

From marching miners to picket lines, food parcels and the behind the scenes supporters, we have it all in these Sunderland Echo archive scenes.

On the march in Easington Easington Colliery miners were on the march through the pit village in this photo from May 1984.

Campaigning in 1984 Alan Mardghum, second left, pictured in 1984 in Mowbray Park during the Miners' Strike.

Hundreds turned up Scores of miners and police officers gather outside Easington Colliery in August 1984 as part of the miners' strikes.

Sticking together Miners and their families mingle ahead of the return to work at the end of the strike in March 1985.